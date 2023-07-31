Consumer Sector Update for 07/31/2023: YELL, NLS, AMC, DIS

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Monday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In company news, Yellow (YELL) shut down operations and is filing for bankruptcy, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union said Monday, citing a legal notice. Yellow shares more than doubled.

Nautilus (NLS) jumped 12%. The company said is relaunching its BowFlex brand to introduce a new visual system and brand philosophy.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) shares rose 8% after the company took in record weekly admissions revenue in the seven days ended July 27. The company also said 65 AMC locations in the US set single-week box office records.

Walt Disney (DIS) former executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs are returning to the company to become consultants to Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Disney shares gained 2.8%.

