Consumer Sector Update for 07/31/2023: USFD, AMZN, WMT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.4% higher and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1%.

US Foods Holding (USFD) unit US Foods was awarded an up to $83.2 million modification to a US Defense Logistics Agency contract, according to a notice posted on the US Defense Department's website. US Foods Holding was over 1% higher in recent Monday premarket activity.

Amazon.com (AMZN) has offered to change the way it treats third-party sellers using its Marketplace platform in the UK, according to the Competition and Markets Authority. Amazon.com stock was up more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Walmart (WMT) has acquired Tiger Global Management's remaining shares in Flipkart for $1.40 billion, media outlets reported, citing a letter sent by Tiger Global to investors. Walmart was slightly advancing premarket Monday.

