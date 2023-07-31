Consumer Sector Update for 07/31/2023: AMC, NLS, DIS

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) shares rose almost 7% after the company said Monday it took in record weekly admissions revenue in the seven days ended July 27. The company also said 65 AMC locations in the US set single-week box office records.

Nautilus (NLS) jumped 8.6%. The company said Monday that it is relaunching its BowFlex brand to introduce a new visual system and brand philosophy.

Walt Disney (DIS) former executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs are returning to the company to become consultants to Chief Executive Bob Iger, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Disney shares gained almost 3%.

