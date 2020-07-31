Markets
UA

Consumer Sector Update for 07/31/2020: UA, WWE, AMZN, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer firms were mixed pre-bell Friday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.11% lower and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were trading over 1% higher recently.

Under Armour (UA) was gaining more than 2.2% in value after it posted a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.31 a share, which beat consensus compiled by Capital IQ for a loss of $0.40 a share.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was up over 7.8% after it reported Q2 earnings per share of $0.52, an increase from $0.11 per share in the prior-year quarter. A Capital IQ poll of analysts generated a projection of $0.11 per share in earnings.

Amazon.com (AMZN) was climbing past 5% after saying it earned $10.30 per share during the three months ended June 30, almost doubling its Q2 profit of $5.22 per share last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting Q2 net income of $1.50 per share on a GAAP basis and $1.65 per share excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UA WWE AMZN XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular