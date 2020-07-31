Consumer Sector Update for 07/31/2020: UA, WWE, AMZN, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were mixed pre-bell Friday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.11% lower and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were trading over 1% higher recently.

Under Armour (UA) was gaining more than 2.2% in value after it posted a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.31 a share, which beat consensus compiled by Capital IQ for a loss of $0.40 a share.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was up over 7.8% after it reported Q2 earnings per share of $0.52, an increase from $0.11 per share in the prior-year quarter. A Capital IQ poll of analysts generated a projection of $0.11 per share in earnings.

Amazon.com (AMZN) was climbing past 5% after saying it earned $10.30 per share during the three months ended June 30, almost doubling its Q2 profit of $5.22 per share last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting Q2 net income of $1.50 per share on a GAAP basis and $1.65 per share excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.