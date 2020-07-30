Markets
ORLY

Consumer Sector Update for 07/30/2020: ORLY,WYND,GRUB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks have turned moderately higher this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was posting a 0.2% gain.

In company news, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) jumped out to a 5% gain on Thursday after the auto-parts retailer reported Q2 net income of $7.10 per share, improving on a $4.51 per share profit during the same quarter last year and easily topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $4.32 per share. Revenue grew 19.3% over year-ago levels to $3.09 billion, also exceeding the $2.63 billion analyst mean.

To the downside, GrubHub (GRUB) was 1.7% lower after the restaurant food-delivery company reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.17 per share, swinging from a $0.27 per share profit during the same quarter last year but narrowly beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.18 per share adjusted loss.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND) declined almost 7% after the vacation time-share company swung to a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $1.11 per share, reversing a $1.45 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.10 per share loss, excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORLY WYND GRUB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular