Consumer Sector Update for 07/30/2020: ORLY,WYND,GRUB

Consumer stocks have turned moderately higher this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was posting a 0.2% gain.

In company news, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) jumped out to a 5% gain on Thursday after the auto-parts retailer reported Q2 net income of $7.10 per share, improving on a $4.51 per share profit during the same quarter last year and easily topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $4.32 per share. Revenue grew 19.3% over year-ago levels to $3.09 billion, also exceeding the $2.63 billion analyst mean.

To the downside, GrubHub (GRUB) was 1.7% lower after the restaurant food-delivery company reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.17 per share, swinging from a $0.27 per share profit during the same quarter last year but narrowly beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.18 per share adjusted loss.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND) declined almost 7% after the vacation time-share company swung to a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $1.11 per share, reversing a $1.45 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.10 per share loss, excluding one-time items.

