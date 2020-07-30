Consumer Sector Update for 07/30/2020: KNDI, HOME, PG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday. The consumer staples sector SPDR (XLP) ETF was 0.27% lower and the consumer discretionary ETF (XLY) was down 0.64% in recent trading.

Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) was surging past 69% after saying its Kandi America unit will hold a virtual launch of its K27 and K23 electric vehicles on Aug. 18. The company is launching the electric vehicles on the US market, with an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In conjunction with the virtual launch, Kandi America unveiled a campaign to kick-off pre-sales.

At Home Group (HOME) was gaining over 42% in value after saying it expects to report fiscal Q2 net income of at least $82 million, compared with a net income of $10.4 million for the same period last fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was up more than 1% as it reported Q4 core earnings of $1.16 per share, which is a 5% increase from the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were looking for core EPS of $1.01.

