Consumer Sector Update for 07/30/2020: HOME,ORLY,WYND,GRUB

Consumer stocks turned mixed again this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Thursday sinking 0.1%, reversing a small gain earlier Thursday, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF continue to post a 0.3% gain.

In company news, At Home Group (HOME) was climbing 32% after the home decor retailer late Wednesday said it expects to report at least $82 million in net income for its Q2 ended July 25, up from $10.4 million during the same quarter last year and streaking past the Capital IQ consensus looking for an $11 million GAAP profit. It also sees Q2 net sales rising to $515 million from $342.3 million during the year-ago period and also topping the $410.8 million analyst mean.

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) jumped out to a 5.1% gain on Thursday after the auto-parts retailer reported Q2 net income of $7.10 per share, improving on a $4.51 per share profit during the same quarter last year and easily topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $4.32 per share. Revenue grew 19.3% over year-ago levels to $3.09 billion, also exceeding the $2.63 billion analyst mean.

Among decliners, GrubHub (GRUB) was fractionally lower after the restaurant food-delivery company reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.17 per share, swinging from a $0.27 per share profit during the same quarter last year but narrowly beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.18 per share adjusted loss.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND) declined 7% after the vacation time-share company swung to a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $1.11 per share, reversing a $1.45 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.10 per share loss, excluding one-time items.

HOME ORLY WYND GRUB

