Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2022: XLP, XLY, BABA, ROKU, AMZN

Consumer stocks remained mixed in late Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling about 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) advancing 4.1%.

In company news, Alibaba Group (BABA) shares slumped more than 10% after the US Securities and Exchange Commission added the e-commerce retailer to its list of foreign companies facing delisting for noncompliance with auditing standards.

Roku (ROKU) shares plunged about 24% after it reported a Q2 loss late Thursday that was in excess of analyst expectations, with revenue also missing forecasts. The results triggered a flurry of price target revisions and some investment rating downgrades for the company.

Amazon.com (AMZN) was surging about 11% after it reported late Thursday an increase in net sales to $121.23 billion from $113.08 billion a year earlier, exceeding the $119.14 billion analyst consensus, in addition to a Q2 net loss. The e-commerce giant also issued Q3 net sales guidance of $125 billion to $130 billion, compared with an analyst estimate of $126.58 billion.

