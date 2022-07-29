Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2022: XLP, XLY, AMZN, EB, MMMB

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were mixed in midday trading Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling about 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.8%.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for July was revised up to 51.5 from a preliminary estimate of 51.1, improving slightly from a record-low final reading of 50 in June.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) was surging about 11% after it reported late Thursday an increase in net sales to $121.23 billion from $113.08 billion a year earlier, exceeding the $119.14 billion analyst consensus, in addition to a Q2 net loss. The e-commerce giant also issued Q3 net sales guidance of $125 billion to $130 billion, compared with an analyst estimate of $126.58 billion.

Eventbrite (EB) shares plunged more than 15% after the ticketing company said late Thursday it narrowed its Q2 net loss to $0.20 per share from $0.22 a year earlier, but missed analyst expectations for a further narrowing to a loss of $0.14 per share.

MamaMancini's Holdings (MMMB) shares rose about 6% after the food company said it is adding more than 4,000 spots on retailer shelves with new placements in tier-one locations across the US.

