Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2022: SRPT, MRNA, AZN, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was declining 0.37% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.30% recently.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) stock was gaining more than 11% after saying it aims to submit a biologics license application this fall for accelerated approval of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapeutic candidate, SRP-9001.

Moderna (MRNA) shares were up more than 2% after saying it has signed a $1.74 Billion agreement with the US government to supply 66 million doses of its COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine candidate that targets the omicron variants of the coronavirus.

AstraZeneca (AZN) reported Q2 core earnings of $1.72 per share, up 92% from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.58. AstraZeneca was slightly lower recently.

