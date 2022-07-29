Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2022: AMZN, CHD, PG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining over 2% in value.

Amazon.com (AMZN) reported a Q2 net loss of $0.20 per diluted share, compared with a profit of $0.76 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a profit of $0.12 per share. Amazon was up more than 10% recently.

Church & Dwight (CHD) was slipping past 4% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.72.

Procter & Gamble (PG) reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.21 per diluted share, up from $1.13 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.23. Procter & Gamble was recently down more than 3%.

