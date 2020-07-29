Markets
SHOP

Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2020: SHOP,SHOP.TO,LB,STRA,LAUR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks have turned broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF firming 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF added 0.8%.

Among stocks moving on news this afternoon was Shopify (SHOP), rising 8.6%, after the Canadian e-commerce company reported big increases in its Q2 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels and crushing Wall Street estimates for the three months ended June 30. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.05 per share, up from $0.10 during the same period last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.02. Revenue grew 97.3% year-over-year to $714.3 million and exceeded the $511.6 million analyst mean.

L Brands (LB) climbed as much as 39% on Wednesday, touching a new 52-week high of $26.66 a share, after the retailer announced a company-wide restructuring effort expected to cut costs by around $400 million per year and position its Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret as separate, stand-alone companies. The company also said it expects to take a $75 million charge against its Q2 earnings after disclosing plans to cut around 850 home office jobs.

Strategic Education (STRA) slumped more than 17% after the for-profit educator announced plans to acquire Laureate Education's (LAUR) academic operation in Australia and New Zealand for $642.7 million in cash, subject to potential adjustments. The proposed deal includes Torrens University Australia, that country's lone investor-funded university. Laureate shares were 14% higher in afternoon trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP LB STRA LAUR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular