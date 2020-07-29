Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2020: RCKY, SHOP, JILL, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks rose during Wednesday's premarket trading. The consumer staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) added 0.26%, while the consumer discretionary ETF (XLY) rose 0.76%.

Rocky Brands (RCKY) rose more than 7%. The company reported late Tuesday Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.44, up from $0.42 a year earlier. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for an adjusted loss of $0.16 per share.

Shopify (SHOP) added more than 11% after posting Q2 adjusted net income of $1.05 per share, compared with $0.10 per share a year earlier. The Street was looking for $0.02 per share in normalized earnings.

Meanwhile, J.Jill (JILL) retreated more than 3%. Late Tuesday, the company posted a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.65 per share, swinging from earnings of $0.10 per share in the year-ago quarter.

