Consumer Sector Update for 07/28/2023: SAM, F, SKX

Consumer stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.6%.

In company news, Boston Beer (SAM) shares jumped almost 18% after the company's fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue late Thursday came in ahead of analysts' estimates.

Ford (F) shares fell 4.3% after the automaker said that it expects a higher full-year EBIT loss of $4.5 billion from its electric vehicle segment, compared with its previous loss estimate of $3 billion, due to the current pricing environment.

Skechers (SKX) shares jumped past 9% after the company's Q2 results beat analysts' expectations.

