Consumer Sector Update for 07/28/2023: ROKU, SAM, SNBR, WING

Consumer stocks were higher late Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.7%.

In company news, Roku (ROKU) shares jumped 30%. The company posted market-beating Q2 results, prompting price target upgrades from several analysts.

Sleep Number's (SNBR) price target was cut by Wedbush after the firm missed sales estimates in Q2. Its shares slumped 28%.

Boston Beer (SAM) shares jumped almost 17% after the company's fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue late Thursday came in ahead of analysts' estimates.

Wingstop's (WING) rating was downgraded by Wedbush to neutral from outperform due to an unfavorable cost outlook. The company's price target was also reduced. Wingstop was shedding 8%.

