Consumer Sector Update for 07/28/2023: PG, COUR, SKX, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were rising pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) nearly 1% higher and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.6%.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was advancing past 1% after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.37 per diluted share, up from $1.21 a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter ended June 30 were $20.55 billion, compared with $19.52 billion a year earlier.

Coursera (COUR) was rallying more than 18% after it reported a Q2 loss late Thursday of $0.21 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.34 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $153.7 million, compared with $124.8 million a year earlier.

Skechers U.S.A (SKX) was gaining over 5% in value after it reported Q2 earnings of $0.98 per diluted share, up from $0.58 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $2.01 billion, compared with $1.87 billion a year ago.

