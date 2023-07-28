News & Insights

Markets
PG

Consumer Sector Update for 07/28/2023: PG, COUR, SKX, XLY, XLP

July 28, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were rising pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) nearly 1% higher and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.6%.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was advancing past 1% after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.37 per diluted share, up from $1.21 a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter ended June 30 were $20.55 billion, compared with $19.52 billion a year earlier.

Coursera (COUR) was rallying more than 18% after it reported a Q2 loss late Thursday of $0.21 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.34 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $153.7 million, compared with $124.8 million a year earlier.

Skechers U.S.A (SKX) was gaining over 5% in value after it reported Q2 earnings of $0.98 per diluted share, up from $0.58 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $2.01 billion, compared with $1.87 billion a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PG
COUR
SKX
XLY
XLP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.