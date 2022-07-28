Consumer Sector Update for 07/28/2022: WING,HOG,ULCC,SAVE,JBLU

Consumer stocks were mostly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) adding 1.2%.

In company news, Wingstop (WING) rose more than 21% after reporting improved Q2 results, topping Wall Street expectations with its adjusted net income of $0.45 per share for the three months ended June 25. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.36, excluding one-time items. The restaurant chain also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share from $0.17.

Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) jumped out to a more than 16% gain after overnight calling off its proposed acquisition of rival discount carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE), which instead will merge with JetBlue Airways (JBLU). Spirit shares were 5.2% higher this afternoon while JetBlue was sinking 2.1%.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) rumbled to a 7.9% gain after the motorcycle manufacturer beat analyst estimates with its Q2 net income, earning $1.46 per diluted share for the three months ended June 26, up from $1.33 quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.39 per share. Net sales fell 4.5% year-over-year to $1.27 billion but also beat the $1.24 billion Street view.

