Consumer Sector Update for 07/28/2022: JAKK,WING,HOG,ULCC,SAVE,JBLU

Consumer stocks were ending mostly higher late in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both adding 1.6%.

In company news, JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) gained more than 32% after the toys and licensed merchandise company swung to a surprise Q2 profit and revenue almost doubled over year-ago levels, prompting BMO Capital to raise its price target for the company's shares by 33% to $28 apiece and reiterating its outperforming stock rating. On a GAAP basis, it earned $2.61 per share on $220.4 million in net sales compared with Wall Street expectations looking for a $0.42 per share net loss on $159.8 million in sales.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) rumbled to an 8% gain after the motorcycle manufacturer beat analyst estimates with its Q2 net income, earning $1.46 per diluted share for the three months ended June 26, up from $1.33 quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.39 per share. Net sales fell 4.5% year-over-year to $1.27 billion but also beat the $1.24 billion Street view.

Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) jumped out to a nearly 20% gain after overnight calling off its proposed acquisition of rival discount carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE), which instead will merge with JetBlue Airways (JBLU). Spirit shares were 5.2% higher this afternoon while JetBlue was sinking 2.1%.

Wingstop (WING) rose almost 21% after reporting improved Q2 results, topping Wall Street expectations with its adjusted net income of $0.45 per share for the three months ended June 25. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.36, excluding one-time items. The restaurant chain also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share from $0.17.

