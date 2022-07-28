Markets
BUD

Consumer Sector Update for 07/28/2022: BUD, OSTK, HSY, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) was slipping past 5% as it reported Q2 normalized earnings of $0.75 per diluted share, down from $0.95 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.75.

Overstock.com (OSTK) was declining by more than 6% as it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.19, down from $0.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.42.

Hershey (HSY) was slightly advancing after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.80, up from $1.47 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.68.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BUD OSTK HSY XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular