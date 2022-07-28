Consumer Sector Update for 07/28/2022: BUD, OSTK, HSY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) was slipping past 5% as it reported Q2 normalized earnings of $0.75 per diluted share, down from $0.95 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.75.

Overstock.com (OSTK) was declining by more than 6% as it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.19, down from $0.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.42.

Hershey (HSY) was slightly advancing after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.80, up from $1.47 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.68.

