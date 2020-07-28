Consumer Sector Update for 07/28/2020: TLRD, EDU, MCD, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were flat to lower premarket Tuesday as the S&P 500 (XLP) ETF was inactive while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) ETF was recently trading 0.28% lower.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) was declining by more than 23% after saying it is considering taking measures, such as filing for bankruptcy, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business has raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) was over 4% lower after reporting net income of $0.30 per adjusted share in Q4 versus earnings of $0.60 a share in the year-earlier quarter. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for $0.35 per adjusted share.

McDonald's (MCD) was down more than 1% as it posted Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.66 per diluted share, down from $2.05 a year earlier. That was lower than the $0.76 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. There were also media reports Tuesday that the company may close some stores inside Walmarts.

