RCL

Consumer Sector Update for 07/27/2023: RCL, KDP, MCD, XLP, XLY

July 27, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.8% higher recently.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) was climbing past 11% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.82 per diluted share, swinging from an adjusted loss of $2.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $1.58.

Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) was over 2% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, up from $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.40.

McDonald's (MCD) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.17 per diluted share, up from $2.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.79. McDonald's was down 0.7% in recent premarket activity.

