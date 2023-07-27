Consumer Sector Update for 07/27/2023: CROX

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.4%.

In company news, Crocs (CROX) shares slumped past 14% as its Q3 revenue outlook trailed Wall Street's estimates.

Yellow (YELL) shares plunged 41% after The Wall Street Journal reported late Wednesday that the trucking company may file for bankruptcy protection.

McDonald's (MCD) reported higher-than-expected Q2 results on Thursday as a viral marketing campaign helped drive comparable sales in the US, but the fast-food chain warned that top-line growth will moderate in H2. Its shares rose 2.2%.

