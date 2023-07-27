Consumer Sector Update for 07/27/2023: CMG, CROX, RCL, LUV

Consumer stocks were lower late Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.7%.

In company news, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) late Wednesday reported higher Q2 results, but the company's sales fell short of market expectations. Its shares dropped 10%.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) swung to adjusted earnings as revenue rose in Q2 from a year earlier. The company's results also topped analysts' estimates. Its shares rose nearly 8%.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) shares fell almost 10% after the company delivered lower Q2 adjusted earnings that missed analysts' estimates.

Crocs (CROX) shares slumped past 14% as its Q3 revenue outlook trailed Wall Street's estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.