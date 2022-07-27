Consumer Sector Update for 07/27/2022: XLP, XLY, CMG, FXLV, TPB

Consumer stocks were higher in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) up 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) advancing 3.6%.

In company news, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) gained 15% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $9.30 per diluted share, up from $7.46 a year earlier and ahead of the $9.04 consensus forecast of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

F45 Training (FXLV) plunged 64% after it said late Tuesday that Chief Executive and Board Chair Adam Gilchrist has stepped down amid a strategic reorganization plan that will see the company's headcount reduced by about 110 employees. F45 also slashed its 2022 revenue outlook to between $120 million and $130 million from a previous range of $255 million to $275 million.

Turning Point Brands (TPB) shed nearly 20% after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.70 per diluted share, down from $0.84 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.74. Net sales of $102.9 million also missed expectations for $105.9 million.

