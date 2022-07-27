Consumer Sector Update for 07/27/2022: XLP, FXLV, XLY, TPB, SEAT

Consumer stocks were mixed in midday trading Wednesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) sliding 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) surging 2.2%.

In company news, F45 Training (FXLV) plunged 62% after it said late Tuesday that Chief Executive and Board Chair Adam Gilchrist has stepped down amid a strategic reorganization plan that will see the company's headcount reduced by about 110 employees. F45 also slashed its 2022 revenue outlook to between $120 million and $130 million from a previous range of $255 million to $275 million.

Turning Point Brands (TPB) shed nearly 20% after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.70 per diluted share, down from $0.84 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.74. Net sales of $102.9 million also missed expectations for $105.9 million.

Vivid Seats (SEAT) gained more than 3% after the company entered a ticketing partnership with online publication platform operator Rolling Stone.

