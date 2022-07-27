Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 07/27/2022: HLT, BG, KHC, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.29% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) was gaining over 5% in value after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, up from $0.56 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.05.

Bunge (BG) reported a Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.97, up from $2.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $3.20. Bunge was down more than 4% recently.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) was marginally lower after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.70, down from $0.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.68.

