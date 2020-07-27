Consumer Sector Update for 07/27/2020: ATHM,HAS,NIO

Consumer stocks were higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Monday rising 0.2% Monday afternoon, overcoming a morning decline, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF posting a 0.6% advance.

In company news, Autohome (ATHM) climbed 3.9% after a new regulatory filing showed Yun Chen Capital and the Ping An Insurance Group have increased their stake in the Chinese vehicle e-commerce platform company by over 4.3 million shares through a July 23 pledge agreement with China Minsheng Bank, boosting its equity stake to 49.4%. Yun Chen Capital now owns more than 58.7 million of Autohome's Class A shares, up from 54.4 million shares previously.

Among decliners, Hasbro (HAS) tumbled 7.7% after the toymaker reported steep drops in Q2 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels, trailing Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.02 per share during the June quarter, down from $0.54 per share during the same period last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a of $0.23 per share adjusted profit. Revenue dropped to $860.3 million, also lagging the $986.5 million analyst mean.

NIO (NIO) also slipped 2.7% after the electric vehicle manufacturer said it introduced its new NIO EC6 coupe-style SUV this weekend at Chengdu Auto Show. The new model has a 615-kilometer range and retails at between RMB368,000 to RMBMD468,000, with deliveries expected to begin in September.

