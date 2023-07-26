News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2023: KO, EDU, SLGN, XLP, XLY

July 26, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.03% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.6% recently.

Coca-Cola (KO) was advancing 0.1% after it reported a Q2 comparable net income of $0.78 per diluted share, up from $0.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.72.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) was down more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.37 per American depositary share, swinging from an adjusted loss of $0.94 per ADS a year earlier but still missing the $0.50 adjusted earnings forecast from four analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) was declining by more than 4% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.83 per diluted share, down from $1.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.90.

