Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2023: AMZN, KO, WMT

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In company news, Amazon (AMZN) is "definitely" the International Brotherhood of Teamsters' next target to organize after the union reached a tentative labor deal with UPS (UPS), Sean O'Brien, Teamsters general president, said in an interview with Bloomberg Radio. Amazon shares fell 1.3%.

Coca-Cola (KO) shares were rising 1% after the company lifted its full-year 2023 outlook as it delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, aided by price increases and favorable demand dynamics.

Walmart (WMT) said Wednesday it launched a travel benefit for Walmart+ members through a collaboration with Expedia Group (EXPE). Walmart was up 0.4%.

