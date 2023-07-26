News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2023: AMZN, KO, WMT

July 26, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In company news, Amazon (AMZN) is "definitely" the International Brotherhood of Teamsters' next target to organize after the union reached a tentative labor deal with UPS (UPS), Sean O'Brien, Teamsters general president, said in an interview with Bloomberg Radio. Amazon shares fell 1.3%.

Coca-Cola (KO) shares were rising 1% after the company lifted its full-year 2023 outlook as it delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, aided by price increases and favorable demand dynamics.

Walmart (WMT) said Wednesday it launched a travel benefit for Walmart+ members through a collaboration with Expedia Group (EXPE). Walmart was up 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
KO
WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.