Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2023: ALLE, AMZN, GPS, MAT, KO

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) fractionally higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In company news, Allegion (ALLE) shares dropped 7.4% after the company tightened its revenue growth outlook for full-year 2023.

Gap (GPS) said Wednesday it named board member and Mattel (MAT) executive Richard Dickson as its new chief executive and president. Gap shares rose 8%.

Amazon (AMZN) is "definitely" the International Brotherhood of Teamsters' next target to organize after the union reached a tentative labor deal with UPS (UPS), Sean O'Brien, Teamsters general president, said in an interview with Bloomberg Radio. Amazon shares fell 0.6%.

Coca-Cola (KO) shares were rising 1% after the company lifted its full-year 2023 outlook as it delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, aided by price increases and favorable demand dynamics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.