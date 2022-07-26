Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2022: WMT, BABA, UL, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.84%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was more than 2% lower recently.

Walmart (WMT) was declining by more than 8% after it cut its profit outlook late Monday for fiscal Q2 and the full year. Adjusted EPS is now expected to decline by 8% to 9% in fiscal Q2, compared with previous expectations for the metric to be flat to up slightly. Walmart anticipates fiscal Q2 sales to grow by 7.5%, compared with the prior guidance of a more than 5% increase.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was climbing past 3% after saying its board has approved a plan to secure a dual-primary listing in Hong Kong.

Unilever (UL) was up more than 2% after it reported first-half 2022 non-GAAP diluted earnings of 1.34 euros ($1.36), inching up year-on-year from 1.33 euros.

