Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2022: SHOP, SHOP.TO, AAN, WMT

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 3.0%.

Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, fell to a 95.7 index reading during July from a revised 98.4 for June and missing market forecasts looking for a 97 reading this month.

In company news, Shopify (SHOP) slumped 15% after the company said it will be reducing its workforce by about 10%.

The Aaron's Company (AAN) declined nearly 13% after the rent-to-own retailer cut its FY22 guidance, now projecting adjusted earnings for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 in a range of $1.75 to $2.15 per share on $2.19 billion to $2.27 billion in sales compared with its previous forecast expecting a $2.65 to $2.90 per share profit on $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion in sales. The Street is at $2.65 per share and $2.3 billion, respectively, according to a Capital IQ analyst poll.

Walmart (WMT) dropped 7.5% after the retailer late Monday lowered its Q2 and FY23 profit forecasts, with adjusted net income for the quarter now seen falling 8% to 9% from year-ago levels compared with its prior outlook expecting Q2 earnings to be flat to slightly higher. Q2 sales likely will face a $1 billion currency impact, the company said, adding it expects $1.8 billion of currency headwinds during the second half of the year.

