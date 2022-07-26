Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2022: BABA,SHOP,SHOP.TO,AAN,WMT

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping just 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was retreating 3.2%.

Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, fell to a 95.7 index reading during July from a revised 98.4 June score and missing market forecasts looking for a 97 reading this month.

In company news, Alibaba (BABA) was hanging on for a 0.3% advance after the online retailer said it will pursue a dual primary listing in Hong Kong, signaling Chinese regulators may be easing their recent crackdown on technology company's and also opening up a more direct path for mainland investors to own its stock.

Among decliners, Walmart (WMT) dropped 7.5% after the retailer late Monday lowered its Q2 and FY23 profit forecasts, blaming inflationary pressure and its impact on consumer spending habits. Excluding one-time items, Q2 net income is now expected to fall 8% to 9% from year-ago levels compared with its prior outlook expecting Q2 earnings to be flat to slightly higher while sales during the current quarter ending July 31 likely will face a $1 billion currency impact, it said.

Shopify (SHOP) slumped over 14%, after The Wall Street Journal, citing a memo to employees from CEO Tobi Lutke, said the ecommerce company plans to cut its workforce by roughly 10%.

The Aaron's Company (AAN) declined more than 15% after the rent-to-own retailer cut its FY22 guidance, now projecting adjusted earnings for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 in a range of $1.75 to $2.15 per share on $2.19 billion to $2.27 billion in sales compared with its previous forecast expecting a $2.65 to $2.90 per share profit on $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion in sales. The Street is at $2.65 per share and $2.3 billion, respectively, according to a Capital IQ analyst poll.

