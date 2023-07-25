Consumer Sector Update for 07/25/2023: ZVIA, PKG, IPAR

Consumer stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) sliding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended July 22 fell 0.4% from a year earlier after a 0.2% decrease in the previous week. Redbook said retailers were focused on shifting from summer goods to back-to-school items, even as hot weather reduced buyer traffic.

In company news, Zevia PBC (ZVIA) shares slumped almost 24% after the company late Monday reported Q2 preliminary sales of $42 million, down from its outlook of $48 million to $51 million due to unexpected supply chain issues.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) shares climbed almost 10% after the company overnight reported a Q2 sales increase and raised its full-year 2023 guidance.

Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) shares rose nearly 11% despite reporting Q2 adjusted earnings late Monday of $2.31 per diluted share, down from $3.23 a year earlier.

