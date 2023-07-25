News & Insights

Markets
UL

Consumer Sector Update for 07/25/2023: UL, LTH, AVY, XLP, XLY

July 25, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing marginally.

Unilever (UL) was climbing past 4% after it reported first-half 2023 underlying earnings of 1.39 euros ($1.54) per diluted share, up from 1.34 euros a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of 1.28 euros.

Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) was up more than 3% after it reported Q2 earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.01 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $561.7 million, up from $461.3 million a year earlier.

Avery Dennison (AVY) was over 3% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.92 per diluted share, down from $2.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $2.08.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UL
LTH
AVY
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.