Consumer Sector Update for 07/25/2023: UL, LTH, AVY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing marginally.

Unilever (UL) was climbing past 4% after it reported first-half 2023 underlying earnings of 1.39 euros ($1.54) per diluted share, up from 1.34 euros a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of 1.28 euros.

Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) was up more than 3% after it reported Q2 earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.01 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $561.7 million, up from $461.3 million a year earlier.

Avery Dennison (AVY) was over 3% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.92 per diluted share, down from $2.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $2.08.

