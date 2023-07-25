Consumer Sector Update for 07/25/2023: KKR, ZVIA, IPAR, PKG

Consumer stocks edged lower late Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both down about 0.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended July 22 fell 0.4% from a year earlier after a 0.2% decrease in the previous week. Redbook said retailers were focused on shifting from summer goods to back-to-school items, even as hot weather reduced buyer traffic.

In company news, KKR (KKR) plans to sell audiobook publisher RBmedia to investment firm H.I.G. Capital for more than $1 billion, including debt, in a deal expected to be announced Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported. KKR shares were up 0.4%.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) shares slumped almost 25% after the company late Monday reported Q2 preliminary sales of $42 million, down from its outlook of $48 million to $51 million due to unexpected supply chain issues.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) shares climbed nearly 10% after the company overnight reported a Q2 sales increase and raised its full-year 2023 guidance.

Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) shares rose past 10% after reporting forecast-beating Q2 adjusted earnings.

