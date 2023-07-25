News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 07/25/2023: KKR, ZVIA, IPAR, PKG

July 25, 2023

Consumer stocks edged lower late Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both down about 0.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended July 22 fell 0.4% from a year earlier after a 0.2% decrease in the previous week. Redbook said retailers were focused on shifting from summer goods to back-to-school items, even as hot weather reduced buyer traffic.

In company news, KKR (KKR) plans to sell audiobook publisher RBmedia to investment firm H.I.G. Capital for more than $1 billion, including debt, in a deal expected to be announced Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported. KKR shares were up 0.4%.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) shares slumped almost 25% after the company late Monday reported Q2 preliminary sales of $42 million, down from its outlook of $48 million to $51 million due to unexpected supply chain issues.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) shares climbed nearly 10% after the company overnight reported a Q2 sales increase and raised its full-year 2023 guidance.

Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) shares rose past 10% after reporting forecast-beating Q2 adjusted earnings.

