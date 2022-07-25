Consumer Sector Update for 07/25/2022: WWE, DORM, GTEC

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.6%.

In company news, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) climbed 7.6% after the sports entertainment company Monday named Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan co-CEOs, following Friday's announcement that Vince McMahon retired as board chairman and chief executive. McMahon also will succeed her father as board chair while Khan will continue as a director.

Dorman Products (DORM) slid 6.9% after the auto-part supplier reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.29 per share, improving on a $1.10 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. It also cut its 2022 earnings forecast by $0.35 per share to a new range of $5.00 to $5.20 per share compared with Street views expecting $5.53 per share.

Greenland Technologies (GTEC) fell 7.6% after the drive-train manufacturer Monday struck a deal to sell $10 million securities, including 1.25 million shares and pre-funded warrants priced at $4.17 apiece, to an unnamed institutional investor.

