Consumer Sector Update for 07/25/2022: WEBR,WWE,DORM,GTEC

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Weber (WEBR) plunged over 15% after Monday saying CEO Chris Scherzinger has left the company and will be replaced by chief technology officer Alan Matula on an interim basis while the outdoor grill company looks for a permanent chief executive. The company also issued a downbeat Q3 forecast and withdrew its FY22 sales outlook, citing rising inflation and supply chain challenges.

Dorman Products (DORM) slid 9.3% after the auto-part supplier reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.29 per share, improving on a $1.10 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. It also cut its 2022 earnings forecast by $0.35 per share to a new range of $5.00 to $5.20 per share compared with Street views expecting $5.53 per share.

Greenland Technologies (GTEC) fell 6.9% after the drive-train manufacturer Monday announced a $10 million securities sale with an unnamed institutional investor.

To the upside, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) climbed 8.1% after the sports entertainment company Monday named Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan co-CEOs, following Friday's announcement that Vince McMahon retired as board chairman and chief executive. McMahon also will succeed her father as board chair while Khan will continue as a director.

