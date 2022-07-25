Consumer Sector Update for 07/25/2022: DORM, WWE, BALY, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.28%, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was ahead 0.20%.

Dorman Products (DORM) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, up from $1.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.31. Dorman Products was down more than 2% recently.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said it has appointed Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan co-chief executive officers following Friday's announcement of Vince McMahon's retirement as the company's chairman and CEO. World Wrestling Entertainment was nearly 5% higher in recent trading.

Bally's (BALY) was up more than 2% after saying it will accept for purchase 4,858,465 common shares in its modified Dutch auction that expired on July 22, at a price of $22 per share for a total of $106,886,230, based on the tender offer's preliminary results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.