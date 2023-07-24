Consumer Sector Update for 07/24/2023: XXII, IMAX, APPH

Consumer stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.8%.

In company news, 22nd Century Group (XXII) shares slumped 42%. The company said it had closed a registered stock offering and carried out an estimated $15 million annualized cost-cutting plan. John Miller, who leads the tobacco business unit, was named interim chief executive officer.

Imax (IMAX) shares rose 5.4% after it said Monday that "Oppenheimer" posted a $35 million debut on 740 screens globally. The company said the figure represented its biggest share ever of a film's global opening weekend box office with 20% of receipts.

AppHarvest (APPH) plunged 68% after the company said it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings to reduce outstanding liabilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.