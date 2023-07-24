News & Insights

APPH

Consumer Sector Update for 07/24/2023: APPH, DPZ, STLA, XLP, XLY

July 24, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently down a slight 0.01% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.3%.

AppHarvest (APPH) was retreating by more than 43% after saying it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings to reduce outstanding liabilities.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) was 1.5% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $3.08 per diluted share, up from $2.82 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.07.

Stellantis (STLA) and Samsung SDI said they have entered into a memorandum of understanding to set up a second battery manufacturing plant in the US under their StarPlus Energy joint venture. Stellantis was advancing 1.2% in recent premarket activity.

