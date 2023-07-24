Consumer Sector Update for 07/24/2023: AMC, IMAX, XXII, APPH

Consumer stocks were rising late Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.6%.

In company news, AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares jumped 34%. The company recorded its highest single-weekend attendance and admissions revenue since 2019, driven by the dual release of Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) "Barbie" and Comcast (CMCSA)-owned Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer." Meanwhile, AMC filed a modified petition for a stock conversion plan to address concerns in a Delaware Court's Friday ruling.

Imax (IMAX) shares rose 3.3% after it said Monday that "Oppenheimer" posted a $35 million debut on 740 screens globally.

22nd Century Group (XXII) shares slumped 37%. The company said it had closed a registered stock offering and carried out an estimated $15 million annualized cost-cutting plan. John Miller, who leads the tobacco business unit, was named interim CEO.

AppHarvest (APPH) plunged 72% after the firm filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

