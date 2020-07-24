Consumer Sector Update for 07/24/2020: CRI, TPH, DKNG, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were mixed pre-bell Friday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.13% higher and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently inactive.

Carter's (CRI) was gaining more than 4%. Friday the company reported fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.54, down from $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.25 per share.

TRI Pointe Group (TPH) was gaining more than 2%. The company Friday posted Q2 profit of $0.43 per share, up from $0.18 per share in the prior-year period. The average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ was for earnings of $0.34 per share.

DraftKings (DKNG) was down nearly 2% after announcing a deal to terminate its backend platform services deal with Stockholm-listed Kambi Group plc, effective Sept. 30.

