Consumer Sector Update for 07/23/2020: PHM, POOL, KMB, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading flat-to-higher before markets open on Thursday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were flat, while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) added 0.16%.

PulteGroup (PHM) gained more than 5% after reporting Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.15, up from $0.86 a year earlier, and beating the average estimate of $0.87 per share from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Pool Corp. (POOL), a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, rose 3% after posting Q2 earnings per diluted share of $3.87, compared with $3.22 during the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $3.18 a share.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) added 2% before markets open. The company reported Q2 adjusted diluted EPS of $2.20, compared with $1.67 a year earlier and beating the Street forecast of $1.77 per share.

