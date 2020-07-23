Consumer Sector Update for 07/23/2020: LUV,ASNA,LVS,YVR,DIS,NFLX,CMCSA,VIAC

Consumer stocks still were split between winners and losers in late trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Thursday hanging on for a 0.3% gain while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Southwest Airlines (LUV) was 1.4% lower in late Thursday trading and the passenger carrier said it does not plan any employee layoffs after 27% of its workforce agreed to voluntary time off and separations to align staffing to reduced flight schedules amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The moves are expected to lower the airline's cost by more than $400 million during Q4, it said.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) dropped 4.2% after the casino company reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $1.05 per share, reversing a $0.72 per share adjusted profit last year amid a 97% year-over=year plunge in revenue to $98 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $0.73 per share non-GAAP loss on $549 million in revenue.

Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) plunged almost 28% to a record low of 57 cents a share after the retail chain Thursday said it voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and entered into a restructuring support agreement with over 68% of its secured lenders intended to eliminate about $1 billion of its existing debt. The company also plans to close "a significant number" of its Justice stores along with certain Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey outlets, including all of its store brands outside of the US.

Among gainers, Liquid Media Group (YVR) raced over 12% higher after Thursday saying it was partnering with two digital agencies, Invoke and Arkitek/Creative, to help advance its streaming entertainment platform. Invoke previously created the Hootsuite social media management platform while Arkitek/Creative has worked with a wide collection of Hollywood icons, including Walt Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal and Viacom's (VIAC) Paramount studios. Financial terms were not disclosed.

