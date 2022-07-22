Consumer Sector Update for 07/22/2022: UFPI,CRSR,GNTX

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 0.6%.

In company news, UFP Industries (UFPI) rose almost 11% after the lumber retailer overnight reported Q2 net income of $3.23 per share, up from $2.78 per share during the same quarter last and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.39 per share profit for the three months ended June 30. Revenue grew 7.4% to $2.9 billion, also exceeding the $2.37 billion Street view.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) declined 5.1% after the casino equipment company said it was expecting around $284 million in Q2 revenue, well under the $343.5 million analyst mean.

Gentex (GNTX) fell 8.8% after the auto-parts supplier narrowed its FY22 revenue outlook, now projecting between $1.87 billion to $1.97 billion in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 compared with its prior guidance range expecting $1.87 billion and $2.02 billion. Analysts, on average, are looking for $1.95 billion in FY22 revenue.

