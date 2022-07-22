Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 07/22/2022: RLX, ALV, HEPS, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.17% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 0.35%.

RLX Technology (RLX) stock was advancing by more than 6% after saying one of its units has received a license in China to manufacture e-vapor rechargeable devices and cartridge products, among others.

Autoliv (ALV) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share, down from $1.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.36. Autoliv shares were up more than 3%.

Hepsiburada (HEPS), also known as D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, named Nilhan Onal as its next chief executive officer, succeeding Murat Emirdag, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Hepsiburada shares were climbing past 1% recently.

RLX ALV HEPS XLP XLY

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

