Markets
PTON

Consumer Sector Update for 07/22/2022: PTON,UFPI,CRSR,GNTX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 0.6%.

In company news, Peloton (PTON) sank over 13% late in afternoon trading. Piper Sandler started its coverage with a neutral recommendation and a $12 price target, while Oppenheimer raised its price target for the exercise equipment company by $2 to $20 a share and reiterated its outperform rating.

Gentex (GNTX) fell 9.2% after the auto-parts supplier projected between $1.87 billion and $1.97 billion in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 compared with its prior $1.87 billion to $2.02 billion range. Analysts, on average, are looking for $1.95 billion in 2022 revenue.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) declined 4.8% after the casino equipment company said it was expecting around $284 million in Q2 revenue, well under the $343.5 million analyst mean.

To the upside, UFP Industries (UFPI) rose over 10% after the lumber retailer overnight reported Q2 net income of $3.23 per share, up from $2.78 per share during the same quarter last and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.39 per share profit for the three months ended June 30. Revenue grew 7.4% to $2.9 billion, also exceeding the $2.37 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON UFPI CRSR GNTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular