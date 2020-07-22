Consumer Sector Update for 07/22/2020: SHOP,SHOP.TO,BBY,LAD,NKLA

Consumer stocks were ending moderately higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF adding about 0.6% in value this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was rising 0.6%.

In company news, Shopify (SHOP) was fractionally higher this afternoon, giving back most of a 3% gain earlier Wednesday that followed electronic payments processor Affirm saying it would begin providing its pay-over-time system to eligible US merchants on the Canadian e-commerce platform later this year. The companies will begin testing the flexible payments option in coming months and were expecting it will be fully operational before the end of the year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lithia Motors (LAD) sped to a 20% gain after the vehicle retailer reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and also increased its quarterly dividend by a penny to $0.31 per share. Excluding one-time items, it earned $3.72 per share during the June quarter on $2.76 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $1.69 per share and $2.64 billion, respectively.

Best Buy Co (BBY) climbed 8% after the consumer electronics retailer said its Q2 sales through July 18 were up 2.5% over year-ago levels, supported by gains for its computing, appliance and tablet segments and a 255% year-over-year increase in online sales. The company also said it was raising the minimum starting wage for all US employees to $15 per hour beginning on August 2.

Nikola (NKLA) slid 8.5% after the electric-vehicle manufacturer Wednesday said it would redeem all of its outstanding warrants to buy up to 23 million common shares, giving investors until 5 pm ET on August 21 to exercise those warrants at $11.50 per share. Warrants tendered after the deadline will pay $0.01 each.

