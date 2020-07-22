Consumer Sector Update for 07/22/2020: LAD, ACI, DPZ, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms are steady pre-bell Wednesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) are inactive and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) are little-changed in recent trading.

Lithia Motors (LAD) was gaining over 8% in value after it reported adjusted net income per diluted share of $3.72 for Q2, compared with $2.95 during the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected EPS of $1.69 a share.

Albertsons Companies (ACI) was up more than 1% after saying it reached a tentative deal with the trustees of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Union-Industry Pension Fund regarding pension benefits for workers.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) was unchanged after it acquired a non-controlling interest worth $40 million in Dash Brands, the holder of the master franchise of Domino's Pizza in China.

